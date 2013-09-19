SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 With smoking on the
decline and no resolution yet to a refund dispute under the 1998
Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement for 11 states, payments that
provide revenue for tobacco bonds are likely to fall next year,
according to a report by an underwriter released on Thursday.
"The implications of higher-than-average smoking declines
for this year do not bode well for 2014 payments," HJ Sims
director of credit analysis Richard Larkin said in the report.
Six states, which lost an arbitration last week, will have
to share a repayment for $642 million, and total payments from
the settlement are projected to be $6.78 billion next year,
according to the report by one of the oldest underwriters of
tax-exempt bonds in the United States.
Payments totaled $7.3 billion last year, according to the
Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
An arbitration panel last week ruled in favor of nine states
and against six others in a bid to reduce payments by U.S.
cigarette makers for 2003. Payments made in 2004 through 2012
are still in dispute before the panel.
Among 22 states which settled their dispute with cigarette
makers, some are likely to see a drop in future payments.
"California, New Jersey & Virginia are now in a position
where debt retirement will drop dramatically, debt reserves will
be invaded, and the prospect for bond defaults accelerated,
starting next year," Larkin added.
States, counties and cities issued $40 billion of tobacco
bonds backed by the more than $200 billion in payments that U.S.
cigarette makers agreed to make to them over time to compensate
for the cost of caring for sick smokers.
Larkin expects cigarette makers to continue disputing
payments "thereby withholding portions of settlement payments or
placing them in a disputed escrow account, preventing their use
by states."
Larkin said he now feels more confident about his forecast
for tobacco bond defaults through 2047 than at any time since
2010.
"Of the projections I've done so far, the states that have
tobacco bonds out and who settled in 2012-13, are still going to
eventually default on tobacco bonds," Larkin said.
Cash flow for Ohio's "Buckeye" tobacco bonds will get a
boost from the arbitration but that will only push out the date
the debt defaults to later years because tobacco use is
declining more than expected, Larkin said.
The arbitration panel last week found Ohio had complied with
its part of the 1998 settlement between tobacco companies and 46
states. Ohio will gain $35 million from the decision for 2003.
The report concluded that arbitrations for following years
could produce a different outcome for Ohio. "In my opinion Ohio
could see a reversal of their ruling in the next round of
arbitrations," Larkin said.