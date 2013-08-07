WASHINGTON Aug 7 The U.S. municipal bond market selloff this spring and summer led trading to kick into high gear, with the number of trades in the second quarter increasing nearly 8 percent from the year before, according to data released on Wednesday.

The number of trades in the quarter beginning in April totaled 2.72 million, compared to 2.53 million in the second quarter of 2012, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board found.

When measured by par value, trading activity totaled $838 billion in the quarter beginning in April, slightly less than the $844 billion traded during the same period last year, suggesting "an increase in the number of smaller trades," the board said.

Fears of U.S. interest rate hikes began rocking the market at the end of April, and rising yields have spurred small and individual investors to sell debt and flee municipal bond funds. Issuers are also selling fewer new bonds.

On June 28 - the last trading day of the second quarter - yields for top-rated 10-year bonds were 2.56 percent on Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale and those on high-quality 30-years were 3.83 percent. That was much higher than on the last trading day of 2012's second quarter, when yields were 1.86 percent and 3.16 percent on 10-years and 30-years, respectively, according to MMD, a Thomson Reuters company.

Yields have extended their rise over the last month. On Tuesday, yields for highly rated 10-years were 2.73 percent and 4.28 percent for 30-years.

The board, which runs a centralized trading platform on its Electronic Municipal Market Access (EMMA) website, found customer buying decreased 5.6 percent from the second quarter of 2012 to $417.83 billion, equivalent to average daily volume of $6.5 billion.

Meanwhile, customer's sales totaled $308.07 billion, for a daily average of $4 billion. Sales represented 30.6 percent of all trades in the quarter, up from 29.7 percent of all trades in the second quarter of 2012. Inter-dealer trades totaled $163.9 billion.