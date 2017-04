April 1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top U.S. municipal bond bookrunning underwriter for the first quarter of 2013, with 101 deals totaling $12.2 billion in the $3.7 trillion muni bond market, according to Thomson Reuters data on Monday.

U.S. municipal bond sales rose 4 percent to $81.2 billion in the first quarter of 2013 compared to the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data on Monday.