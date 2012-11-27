Nov 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday it revised its outlook on all Arizona Board of Regents debt issued for the University of Arizona to negative from stable due to concerns over its finances and funding.

Total debt for the university is $1.146 billion, S&P said in a statement.

"The outlook revision reflects our view that during the next two years, the university may issue debt that may pressure its financial resource and debt burden ratios, which we already consider low for the rating category," said S&P credit analyst Carlotta Mills. "The outlook also reflects our view of the risk that the university may not be able to return to positive operations given the drop in state funds."