Nov 27 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Tuesday it revised its outlook on all Arizona Board of
Regents debt issued for the University of Arizona to negative
from stable due to concerns over its finances and funding.
Total debt for the university is $1.146 billion, S&P said in
a statement.
"The outlook revision reflects our view that during the next
two years, the university may issue debt that may pressure its
financial resource and debt burden ratios, which we already
consider low for the rating category," said S&P credit analyst
Carlotta Mills.
"The outlook also reflects our view of the risk that the
university may not be able to return to positive operations
given the drop in state funds," Mills added.
S&P also assigned its long-term 'AA' rating to the board of
regents' series 2012C system revenue refunding bonds and taxable
series 2012D system revenue refunding bonds issued for the
university.
Additionally, S&P affirmed its long-term 'AA' rating and
underlying rating on the board's system revenue bonds and its
long-term 'AA-' rating and underlying rating on the board's
certificates of participation and Stimulus Plan for Economic and
Educational Development bonds, both issued for the University of
Arizona.
The university's debt includes $422 million of
state-supported certificates of participation, $499 million of
revenue bonds, $187 million of Stimulus Plan for Economic and
Educational Development debt and $37 million in capital leases.