Aug 16 Issuers across the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market are continuing to turn their backs on variable-rate demand obligations as banking regulations change and interest rates scrape bottom, Moody's Investors Service said in a report released on Thursday.

The variable-rate market contracted 6 percent to $282 billion in the first half of 2012, continuing a "35 percent contraction that began in early 2009," Moody's found.

"For over three years, this market has seen a near continuous month-over-month reduction in the outstanding par amount," Moody's said, in contrast with the steady level of outstanding debt in the municipal bond market as a whole.

Variable-rate debt accounted for only 2 percent of total municipal bond issuance in the first half of the year, the lowest share in the last 12 years and well below the 8 percent average since 2000.

Many issuers are "opting for less-complicated traditional fixed-rate debt to take advantage of historically low interest rates," said Moody's Vice President Thomas Jacobs in a statement, noting a trend that began in 2009.

Meanwhile, new regulatory requirements in banking "are limiting trading activities and increasing capital and liquidity requirements," and reducing the number of institutions that can provide support facilities for the obligations.

Many bank facilities are expiring in the next year and half, and banks are looking into whether they will renew the commitments given the new capital requirements under the Basel III regulatory regime.

Issuers use the facilities as lines of credit if remarketing of the debt, usually on a weekly basis, fails to find new borrowers. A failed remarketing and draw on a facility can result in elevated interest costs, Moody's said.

Moody's found, as well, that the "market share by European bank facility providers has continued to erode as issuers and investors sought reduced exposure to the ongoing European debt crisis."

This year the rating agency downgraded many credit and liquidity support providers - including the largest providers, Bank of America and Citibank.

As of July, downgraded banks supported one-fifth of the variable-rates that Moody's rates.

"We anticipate this share will decrease throughout 2012 as some issuers look to substitute with higher rated banks or refinance their VRDOs with debt structures that do not require credit or liquidity support," it said.