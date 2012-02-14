Washington Feb 14 Brokers, dealers and
lawyers in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market are
ratcheting up pressure on federal regulators to change the
"Volcker Rule," saying the proposal could drive up costs for
bond sellers, cause liquidity problems and threaten certain bond
transactions.
Named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker,
the rule was included in the Dodd-Frank financial reform law to
rein in risk-taking among banks. Federal regulators are
currently negotiating how they will implement the rule,
beginning in July.
Last month, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board said
the definition of which state and local government debt would be
exempt from the rule was too narrow and would "bifurcate" the
market, creating two types of bond issues that would have to
follow different rules.
Industry groups responded in kind this week. The Bond
Dealers of America said in a letter to federal regulators on
Tuesday that the definition would only exempt 60 percent of the
municipal market from the rule, creating "disparate treatment"
of debt.
"This bifurcation simply does not make sense and will
unnecessarily and severely damage the value of these municipal
securities and increase costs to their issuers," it wrote.
In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission on
Monday, the National Association of Bond Lawyers said numerous
issues would be excluded.
"By limiting the municipal security exemption to
'obligations of any state or of any political subdivision
thereof,' the exemption in the proposed rule excludes the
securities of many types of municipal issuers," the group wrote.
Among those issuers are electric, water, sewer or natural
gas utility authorities, flood control districts, community
development districts and transportation authorities. The
lawyers' group also noted that conduit bonds "provide financing
for non-profit health, educational and other entities as well as
for economic development projects."
The bond dealers added that the "proposed rule would remove
a significant number of liquidity providers from the market,"
the value of the 40 percent of municipal securities that would
fall under the rule "will decline and will become volatile," and
investors "will be tangibly harmed."
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association,
the bond market trade group, on Monday said the failure to
exempt all municipal bonds "will create tremendous confusion,
decrease liquidity and increase price volatility in the
municipal securities market."
The dealers and SIFMA also questioned how special financing
vehicles known as tender option bond trusts will be treated
under the rule, saying they would be considered akin to hedge
funds and private equity funds under the current proposal. A
tender option bond trust is typically made up of tax-exempt debt
from one issuer.
The bond dealers group asked that any trust with assets that
are entirely invested in "any of the obligations that are
excluded from the proprietary trading prohibitions should also
be excluded."
Tender option bonds, meanwhile, allow their holders to force
the issuers to buy back the debt.
"Regulators should also exempt tender option bond
transactions - tender option bonds are economically similar to
other arrangements that are exempt from the Volcker Rule, such
as repurchase agreements or securities lending transactions,"
SIFMA said.