March 28 Municipal bond dealers asked the U.S.
government o n W ednesday for advance guidance on how it will
apply the "Volcker Rule," amid fears it will pull liquidity out
of the municipal bond market when it takes effect on July 21.
In a letter sent to the Federal Reserve, the Securities and
Exchange Commission and other agencies, the Bond Dealers of
America asked for "clear regulatory guidance," cautioning that
without such guidance, "the marketplace will assume the worst"
and pull liquidity out of the market.
The Volcker Rule was designed to curb the risks that banks
take with depositor dollars, a practice known as proprietary
trading. But the rule risks ensnaring public agencies ranging
from housing agencies to hospital authorities because how
municipal bonds are sold and traded results in banks risking
their own capital -- the very practice banned under the Volcker
Rule.
As a result, state and local authorities are worried that
the rule will inhibit banks from underwriting bonds and trading.
The guidance should "set forth the obligations of market
participants during a two-year conformance period after the
final rule is issued," the Bond Dealers group said. It added
that it "would be unduly onerous for market participants to
comply with new regulations until they have had time to adapt to
the final rule."
(Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)