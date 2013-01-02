BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces increase to NVCC preferred share issue
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
Jan 2 U.S. municipal bond sales climbed to $367 billion in 2012, up 32 percent over 2011 but lagging 2010's record-setting $430 billion of debt sold, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Wednesday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top bookrunning underwriter in the $3.7 trillion muni market with 462 deals totaling $53 billion.
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award