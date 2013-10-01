UPDATE 2-End of Berlusconi era as Chinese group buys AC Milan
* 740 million euro deal tightens China's grip on Italian soccer
Oct 1 U.S. municipal bond sales totaled $237.8 billion in the first nine months of 2013, down 13.6 percent from the same period in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Tuesday.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top underwriter of munis so far this year with $35.3 billion of debt in 290 deals.
* 740 million euro deal tightens China's grip on Italian soccer
* For HY group's headline earnings per share is expected to be between 23.54 and 24.78 cents per share