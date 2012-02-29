Feb 29 U.S. local drinking water and sewer systems may need to raise rates and take other steps in order to maintain their credit quality, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report on Wednesday. While credit ratings have remained stable for municipal water and sewer utility revenue bonds, those systems are facing a number of hurdles in coming years, including billions of dollars in infrastructure costs, a shrinking pool of federal funds and competition for water use from other sectors, according to the rating agency . "While there are many key factors that are important to credit quality, Standard & Poor's believes that having a secure, firm, long-term water supply and the capacity and willingness to make tough decisions regarding rates continue to be two important credit factors," said S&P analyst Ted Chapman in a statement. S&P's report highlighted factors affecting public water utilities, from droughts and severe weather to rivalry for the use of water resources among farmers, electricity generators and others. The United States has more than 3,300 public water systems, the majority of which are mid-sized systems that serve up to 100,000 people. About 580 serve populations greater than 100,000, the report said, citing the most recent data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. One of the biggest challenges for many of those systems will be the cost of repairing and expanding their infrastructure -- costs that could top $1 trillion altogether in the next 25 years, according to an analysis cited by S&P and released Monday by the American Water Works Association, a drinking water advocacy group. S&P said utilities should maximize increasingly scarce federal funds and manage their risk prudently. While the rating agency doesn't endorse any one particular kind of rate structure or adjustment strategy, it said that "a credible history of adjusting rates proactively is a factor that continues supporting rating stability." S&P currently rates nearly 97 percent of municipal water and sewer utilities at A or higher. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Andrea Evans)