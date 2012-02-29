Feb 29 U.S. local drinking water and sewer
systems may need to raise rates and take other steps in order to
maintain their credit quality, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said in a report on Wednesday.
While credit ratings have remained stable for municipal
water and sewer utility revenue bonds, those systems are facing
a number of hurdles in coming years, including billions of
dollars in infrastructure costs, a shrinking pool of federal
funds and competition for water use from other sectors,
according to the rating agency .
"While there are many key factors that are
important to credit quality, Standard & Poor's believes that
having a secure, firm, long-term water supply and the capacity
and willingness to make tough decisions regarding rates continue
to be two important credit factors," said S&P analyst Ted
Chapman in a statement.
S&P's report highlighted factors affecting public water
utilities, from droughts and severe weather to rivalry for the
use of water resources among farmers, electricity generators and
others.
The United States has more than 3,300 public water systems,
the majority of which are mid-sized systems that serve up to
100,000 people. About 580 serve populations greater than
100,000, the report said, citing the most recent data from the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
One of the biggest challenges for many of those systems will
be the cost of repairing and expanding their infrastructure --
costs that could top $1 trillion altogether in the next 25
years, according to an analysis cited by S&P and released Monday
by the American Water Works Association, a drinking water
advocacy group.
S&P said utilities should maximize increasingly scarce
federal funds and manage their risk prudently.
While the rating agency doesn't endorse any one particular
kind of rate structure or adjustment strategy, it said that "a
credible history of adjusting rates proactively is a factor that
continues supporting rating stability."
S&P currently rates nearly 97 percent of municipal
water and sewer utilities at A or higher.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Andrea Evans)