China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
July 19 Moody's Investors Service on Friday revised its outlook on triple-A rated municipal ratings indirectly linked to the U.S. government debt rating to stable from negative.
This action follows Moody's revision of the United States government's outlook to stable from negative on Thursday.
Moody's revised the outlooks of four states - Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico and Virginia - and also revised the outlooks of 37 local governments.
The outlook revisions include five state aid intercept programs, 26 state housing finance agency single family loan programs, and seven federal lease transactions, Moody's said.
At the same time Moody's affirmed its triple-A ratings of all these issues.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.