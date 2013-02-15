DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 9.642 Bln 6.869 Bln 02/15/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Visible 4.373 Bln 3.956 Bln 02/15/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible 5.269 Bln 2.913 Bln 02/15/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.04 % 4.04 % 02/14/13 Lipper General Muni Index 1120.91 1120.66 02/14/13 CRB Index 299.67 300.56 02/14/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 3.72 % 3.68 % 02/14/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 3.48 % 3.44 % 02/14/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.30 % 4.29 % 02/14/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.09 % 0.10 % 02/06/13 --------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.