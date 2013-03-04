DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 9.316 Bln 8.381 Bln 03/04/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 4.335 Bln 3.379 Bln 03/04/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 4.981 Bln 5.002 Bln 03/04/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.03 4.03 03/01/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1125.08 1124.22 03/01/13 CRB Index 290.36 292.95 03/01/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 3.74 3.74 02/28/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 3.52 3.51 02/28/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.29 4.30 02/28/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.11 0.11 02/27/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.