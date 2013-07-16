BRIEF-Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement
* Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement
DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 15.654 Bln 14.604 Bln 07/16/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 3.930 Bln 3.998 Bln 07/16/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 11.725 Bln 10.606 Bln 07/16/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.86 4.85 07/15/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1070.08 1070.03 07/15/13 CRB Index 286.80 286.66 07/15/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.55 4.39 07/11/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.32 4.16 07/11/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.91 4.87 07/11/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.05 0.05 07/10/13 --------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.
* Endo International Plc announces plan to refinance existing credit agreement
LONDON, April 5 The dollar edged up against the yen in European trading on Wednesday but fell short of broader gains after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile ahead of a key meeting between U.S. and Chinese leaders.
April 5 Futures pointed to a modestly lower start for Canadian stocks on Wednesday, a day after the main stock index hit their highest in nearly six weeks on gains in shares of mining and energy companies.