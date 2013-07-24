DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 10.123 Bln 9.925 Bln 07/24/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Visible 3.301 Bln 3.000 Bln 07/24/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible 7.122 Bln 6.926 Bln 07/24/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 5.11 % 5.04 % 07/23/13 Lipper General Muni Index 1060.55 1064.69 07/23/13 CRB Index 290.65 291.04 07/23/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.52 % 4.55 % 07/18/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.29 % 4.32 % 07/18/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.90 % 4.91 % 07/18/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.05 % 0.05 % 07/17/13 --------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.