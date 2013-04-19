GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as China gains; oil up on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 8.857 Bln 9.011 Bln 04/19/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 2.498 Bln 2.579 Bln 04/19/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 6.359 Bln 6.432 Bln 04/19/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.04 4.05 04/18/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1128.22 1127.78 04/18/13 CRB Index 282.90 280.88 04/18/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 3.89 3.93 04/11/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 3.66 3.70 04/11/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.28 4.30 04/11/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.16 0.11 04/10/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
WASHINGTON, April 4 U.S. Representative Mark Walker said after a meeting of House Republicans on a revamped healthcare bill on Tuesday night that they made good progress on the issue of high-risk pools for people with pre-existing conditions.
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday lifted by the 8 percent surge in shares of Hon Hai Precision , the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier. As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent, to 9,915.13 points, after closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets where shut Monday and Tuesday for public holidays. The electronics subindex rose 1.6 percent, while the finan