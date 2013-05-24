Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 6.168 Bln 4.742 Bln 05/24/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 1.481 Bln 1.434 Bln 05/24/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 4.687 Bln 3.308 Bln 05/24/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.14 - 05/23/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1125.54 1126.66 05/23/13 CRB Index 287.92 - 05/23/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 3.70 3.61 05/23/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 3.46 3.37 05/23/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.30 4.25 05/23/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.18 0.18 05/15/13
NEW YORK, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co's financial distress sparked a feeding frenzy among Wall Street lenders keen to give the nuclear developer a lifeline while it reorganizes in bankruptcy, according to court papers and people familiar with the matter.
March 29 Volkswagen AG said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved its request to sell up to 67,000 diesel vehicles from the 2015 model year, including about 12,000 currently in dealer inventory with approved emissions modifications.