DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 8.102 Bln 7.197 Bln 05/13/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Visible 2.492 Bln 1.731 Bln 05/13/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible 5.611 Bln 5.465 Bln 05/13/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.07 % 4.05 % 05/10/13 Lipper General Muni Index 1129.24 1131.29 05/10/13 CRB Index 288.68 291.45 05/10/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 3.67 % 3.77 % 05/09/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 3.44 % 3.54 % 05/09/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.22 % 4.19 % 05/09/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.18 % 0.19 % 05/08/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------