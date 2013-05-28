BRIEF-S&P says Republic of Ecuador's US$2 billion series of notes rated 'B'
* S&P says Republic of Ecuador's US$2 billion series of notes rated 'B' Source text : (http://bit.ly/2rS8wXT)
DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 7.897 Bln 6.168 Bln 05/28/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Visible 2.105 Bln 1.481 Bln 05/28/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible 7.792 Bln 4.687 Bln 05/28/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.17 % 4.17 % 05/24/13 Lipper General Muni Index 1125.28 1125.54 05/24/13 CRB Index 284.89 - 05/27/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 3.70 % 3.61 % 05/23/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 3.46 % 3.37 % 05/23/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.30 % 4.25 % 05/23/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.15 % 0.18 % 05/22/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------
(Updates prices) SAO PAULO, May 30 Latin American currencies seesawed on Tuesday as falling oil prices and a strong batch of U.S. economic figures fueled caution among traders. Signs of a resurgence in Libya's oil output reignited concerns over global oversupply, hammering prices of crude futures. The slump dampened demand for commodity-linked assets. Investors also dialed back bets on a slow pace of U.S. interest rate hikes after U.S. consumer spending recorded its bigg