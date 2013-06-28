DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 8.847 Bln 12.927 Bln 06/28/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply 1.897 Bln 2.233 Bln 06/28/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply 6.950 10.694 Bln 06/28/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 4.77 4.91 06/27/13 Lipper Municipal Debt Index 1075.00 1069.17 06/27/13 CRB Index 277.35 276.79 06/27/13 Weekly Indicators LATEST PREVIOUS Last Date Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.63 4.37 06/27/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.40 4.13 06/27/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 4.91 4.81 06/27/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.07 0.08 06/19/13 --------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.