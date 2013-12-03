BRIEF-Moody's says low oil and growing demand for electricity drives Saudi Arabia's renewables plans
* Moody's: Low oil and growing demand for electricity drives Saudi Arabia's renewables plans
Dec 3 DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 11.423 Bln 10.719 Bln 12/03/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Visible 2.374 Bln 2.205 Bln 12/03/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible 9.049 Bln 8.514 Bln 12/03/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 5.11 % 5.07 % 12/02/13 Lipper General Muni Index 1072.09 1072.96 12/02/13 CRB Index .CRB 274.75 274.88 12/02/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.60 % 4.64 % 11/21/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.31 % 4.35 % 11/21/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.26 % 5.23 % 11/21/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.05 % 0.06 % 11/27/13 --------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.
* Moody's: Low oil and growing demand for electricity drives Saudi Arabia's renewables plans
April 4 Credit Suisse Securities (USA), a unit of Credit Suisse AG, and a former investment adviser have agreed to pay about $8 million in fines to settle charges relating to improper investments, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet meets in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - EURO ZONE OUTLOOK We take a look at the economic outlook for t