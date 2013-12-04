Partner at New York hedge fund jumped to his death -police
BOSTON, March 28 A partner at New York hedge fund Paulson & Co died on Monday after jumping out of a hotel window in Midtown Manhattan, according to police.
Dec 3 DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 10.785 Bln 11.423 Bln 12/04/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Visible 2.425 Bln 2.374 Bln 12/04/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible 8.360 Bln 9.049 Bln 12/04/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 5.11 % 5.11 % 12/03/13 Lipper General Muni Index 1071.51 1072.09 12/03/13 CRB Index .CRB 276.34 274.875 12/03/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.60 % 4.64 % 11/21/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.31 % 4.35 % 11/21/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.26 % 5.23 % 11/21/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.05 % 0.06 % 11/27/13
SYDNEY, March 29 Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while the dollar and commodities rallied as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth.
March 28 The Kansas Senate gave final approval on Tuesday to a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) even though the measure faces a likely veto by Republican Governor Sam Brownback.