Jan 8 New York state and city, and their public authorities, will issue about $4.1 billion of municipal bonds in the first quarter of 2013, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Tuesday.

About $660 million of proposed new issuances are scheduled for January, with $2.1 billion to follow in February and $1.3 billion planned for March, he said in a statement.

The total is lower than the previous quarter, when New York issuers had $6.1 billion of new offerings. But it would be higher than the same quarter of 2012, which saw $3.4 billion.