July 19 Fitch Ratings Service said on Thursday it affirmed certain municipal ratings directly linked to the United States 'AAA' sovereign debt rating, outlook negative. Short-term ratings that are directly linked to the creditworthiness of the United States or its related entities are affirmed at F1-plus, Fitch said in a statement. Included are the following categories of debt: -Debt obligations whose repayments are guaranteed by the United States; -Pre-refunded bonds whose repayments are wholly dependent on 'AAA' rated United States government and agency obligations held in escrow; -Municipal bonds that are wholly secured by 'AAA' rated United States government and agency obligations held in escrow.