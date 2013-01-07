Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
Jan 7 Property tax caps in eastern U.S. states have constrained some local governments' budgets but had little impact on others, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report on Monday.
In some states, the caps, adopted in the past five years, have limited the budgetary flexibility of local governments and school districts, S&P said.
In other states, "the limitations have posed minimal fiscal constraints based on either the magnitude of the cap, the ability to override, or the allowable exceptions," S&P credit analyst Lindsay Wilhelm said in a statement.
* TO INCREASE CAPITAL TO 28 MILLION LIRA FROM 20 MILLION LIRA THROUGH BONUS SHARES Source text for Eikon: