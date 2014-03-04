March 4 Fitch assigned a 'BB' rating to Puerto
Rico's planned issuance of up to $3.5 billion general obligation
(GO) bonds, citing weakness in the country's economy, high debt
and unfunded pensions.
Puerto Rico's governor signed a bill on Tuesday authorizing
the bond sale. Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the
issuance is likely to be priced next week.
The agency assigned a negative outlook on the bonds. It also
affirmed its 'BB' rating on Puerto Rico's $10 billion of
outstanding GO bonds.
Puerto Rico has about $70 billion of outstanding debt and
has long struggled with a shrinking economy and population.