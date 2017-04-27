STOCKHOLM, April 27 Swedish air treatment group Munters, owned by private equity firm Nordic Capital, said on Thursday it would carry out an initial public offering, marking its return to the Stockholm stock exchange almost seven years after being taken private.

Munters said in a statement the IPO was expected value the company's equity at 10.1 billion Swedish crowns ($1.15 billion) and that five cornerstone investors had agreed to buy a stake totalling 26 percent of shares.

Nordic Capital said its Fund VII would also retain a significant ownership stake in Munters following the IPO.

Reuters reported in March that Munters would likely publish its intention to float in late April or early May. ($1 = 8.7665 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, additional reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)