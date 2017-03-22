STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT, March 22 Private equity
firm Nordic Capital's Swedish air treatment group Munters is
preparing a stock market listing that could value the business
at more than 10 billion Swedish crowns ($1.1 billion) including
debt, two people close to the matter said.
Munters held presentations for analysts this week and is
likely to publish its intention to float in late April or early
May, the sources said, having abandoned a bidding process for
the company last year.
Initial public offerings (IPOs) usually take place four
weeks after notifying potential investors.
Goldman Sachs and Carnegie are organising the listing
as global coordinators with the help of Danske Bank,
Nordea, Jefferies and Swedbank, the sources
said.
Representatives of Nordic Capital and the banks declined to
comment.
Munters is one of the world's largest makers of climate
control systems and one of the sources said it could achieve
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of
more than 900 million crowns this year and be valued at more
than 11 billion crowns including debt.
Nordic Capital took Munters private in 2010, paying 5.7
billion crowns for its shares after a bidding war with Swedish
engineering group Alfa Laval.
Since then, Munters has sold a non-core asset to private
equity firm Triton and acquired several companies, including
Rotem and Reventa, two manufacturers of control systems for
farms.
($1 = 8.7965 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom and Arno Schuetze; Editing by
David Goodman)