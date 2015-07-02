UPDATE 2-Comcast, Charter announce wireless partnership
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
LONDON, July 2 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever is to buy U.S. skincare company Murad, its fourth premium skincare deal in recent months.
The company said on Thursday that the deal was subject to customary approvals. It did not disclose financial terms.
Unilever announced the purchase of Dermalogica in June, Kate Somerville Skincare in May and REN Skincare in March.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.
TORONTO, May 8 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday in broad gains helped in part by financial stocks, but Home Capital Group shares fell sharply on news its account balance halved and said it had suspended its dividend.