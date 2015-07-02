LONDON, July 2 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever is to buy U.S. skincare company Murad, its fourth premium skincare deal in recent months.

The company said on Thursday that the deal was subject to customary approvals. It did not disclose financial terms.

Unilever announced the purchase of Dermalogica in June, Kate Somerville Skincare in May and REN Skincare in March.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)