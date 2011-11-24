MELBOURNE Nov 24 South Korea's POSCO unanimously supports a move by Japan's Mitsubishi Corp to buy Murchison Metals' stakes in Crosslands Resources and the related Oakajee port and rail project in Australia for A$325 million ($315 million), Murchison Managing Director Greg Martin said on Thursday.

Murchison, selling out due to trouble raising its share of the funding for the project, estimated to cost A$5.9 billion in total, needs approval from its shareholders, including POSCO, for the sale to go through.

The Oakajee project was designed to open a second major iron ore province in Australia to challenge the dominance of global giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton .

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and James Regan)