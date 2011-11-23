(Adds details)
MELBOURNE Nov 24 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
has agreed to buy its partner Murchison Metals' stakes
in an iron ore development and a port and rail project in
Western Australia for $315 million, looking to rescue the two
multi-billion dollar projects.
Beleaguered Murchison's shares jumped as much as 49 percent
on the deal.
The A$5.9 billion ($5.7 billion) Oakajee port and rail
project and the A$3.7 billion Jack Hills iron ore project have
been delayed because of escalating costs and the failure to line
up companies to use the infrastructure.
The Oakajee project was designed to open a second major iron
ore province in Australia to challenge the dominance of global
giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
.
Murchison is selling its 50 percent stakes in the
Jack Hills project and Oakajee port and rail as it was having
trouble raising its share of the funding for them.
The company said the deal values the stakes at A$0.51 a
share, an 85 percent premium to Murchison's closing price on
Wednesday. It last traded up 42 percent at A$0.39.
"The Murchison team has worked extremely hard to unlock
value for its shareholders in recent months, and it is our view
that the transaction represents a solid outcome in very
challenging circumstances," Managing Director Greg Martin said
in a statement.
The deal needs approval from Murchison's shareholders,
including South Korean steel maker POSCO, which owns
just under 14 percent of Murchison, with a vote due in February.
Martin said the company would continue to pursue talks with
other parties, in case it can get a better offer.
Murchison will pay a break fee of A$3 million if it scraps
the deal with Mitsubishi.
($1 = 1.0324 Australian dollars)
