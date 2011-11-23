MELBOURNE Nov 24 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp has agreed to buy its partner Murchison Metals' stakes in an iron ore development and a port and rail project in Western Australia for A$325 million ($315 million), rescuing the two projects delayed by escalating costs.

Murchison is selling its 50 percent stake in Crosslands Resources, the owner of the Jack Hills iron ore project, and its 50 percent stake in the troubled Oakajee port and rail project.

The company said the deal values the stakes at A$0.51 a share, an 85 percent premium to Murchison's last trade.

Murchison, selling out as it was having trouble raising its share of the funding for the A$5.9 billion Oakajee port and rail project, needs approval from its shareholders, including South Korean steel maker POSCO, for the sale.

The Oakajee project was designed to open a second major iron ore province in Australia to challenge the dominance of global giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton .

($1 = 1.0324 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)