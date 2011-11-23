MELBOURNE Nov 24 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp
has agreed to buy its partner Murchison Metals' stakes
in an iron ore development and a port and rail project in
Western Australia for A$325 million ($315 million), rescuing the
two projects delayed by escalating costs.
Murchison is selling its 50 percent stake in
Crosslands Resources, the owner of the Jack Hills iron ore
project, and its 50 percent stake in the troubled Oakajee port
and rail project.
The company said the deal values the stakes at A$0.51 a
share, an 85 percent premium to Murchison's last trade.
Murchison, selling out as it was having trouble raising its
share of the funding for the A$5.9 billion Oakajee port and rail
project, needs approval from its shareholders, including South
Korean steel maker POSCO, for the sale.
The Oakajee project was designed to open a second major iron
ore province in Australia to challenge the dominance of global
giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
.
($1 = 1.0324 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)