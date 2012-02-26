* Sunday tabloid aims to win back 2.7 million readers
* News of the World closed in phone-hacking scandal
* Sun promises its journalists will abide by ethics code
By Tim Castle
LONDON, Feb 26 Rupert Murdoch bid to grab
back the huge audience his News Corp lost when it
closed Britain's best-selling News of the World over a
phone-hacking scandal with a new Sunday edition of his Sun
tabloid filled with gossip, girls and celebrities.
With a front page splashing on a female TV presenter's
birthing difficulties - "My heart stopped for 40 seconds" - the
top-selling daily Sun made its Sunday debut, aiming to win back
the 2.7 million people who had read News of the World until its
closure in July in Britain's biggest recent press scandal.
News Corp's British newspaper arm News International closed
the Sunday-only tabloid after disclosures it intercepted the
voicemails of a murdered schoolgirl in a phone-hacking scandal
that turned a spotlight on British newsgathering practices and
reached to the highest levels of the government.
The ensuing furore shattered Murdoch's once close links to
Britain's political elite as they distanced themselves from the
magnate's tabloid titles and launched a far-reaching inquiry
that could impose tough regulations on British newspapers.
News International has settled a string of legal claims in
recent months over News of the World's phone hacking of
celebrities and politicians, with Welsh singer Charlotte Church
the latest to agree damages.
London police have arrested more than 30 people in three
separate investigations linked to the scandal, including 10
current and former Sun journalists on suspicion of bribing
public officials to get stories.
Sunday's Sun, launched at barely a week's notice and under
the supervision of the 80-year-old media tycoon, stuck to its
popular formula of quirky stories and reams of sports reporting.
TONED DOWN -- OR TAME?
In keeping with the family-friendly approach the paper takes
on Saturdays, the daily's bare-breasted "Page 3 girl" was
replaced by a singer in a slightly more modest pose, and sexual
content was toned down in the agony advice column.
The tabloid also lacked any of the "kiss'n'tell" tales of
bedroom encounters with soccer players and entertainers - and
other exposes of the sexual infidelities of married celebrities
- that were a staple of the scandal-loving News of the World.
But also missing was the kind of spectacular - and expensive
- journalistic "sting" that defined the defunct Sunday paper,
which over the years exposed lying politicians, loose-tongued
royals and, most recently, match-fixing in international
cricket.
"It feels very tame," Daily Telegraph media writer Neil
Midgley told BBC television. But David Wooding, a senior
reporter on the paper, said the aim was not to replicate the
salacious former Sunday tabloid.
"If people are buying this who miss the News of the World,
they are going to be disappointed, it is not the News of the
World. It is The Sun," he told Sky News.
"VALUES OF DECENCY"
An editorial in the 120-page debut edition said the paper's
reporters would abide by ethical conduct codes, seeking to
distance itself from the methods that led to its predecessor's
closure.
"We will hold our journalists to the standards we expect of
them. After all, a newspaper which holds the powerful to account
must do the same with itself. You will be able to trust our
journalists to abide by the values of decency as they gather
news," the paper said.
But it also acknowledged the arrests of its own journalists
on suspicion of bribing public officials, noting that none of
them had been charged.
"We believe those individuals are innocent until proven
guilty. It has been a sobering experience for our entire
industry," the paper said.
The launch of the Sunday Sun was widely expected and was a
"no brainer" commercial decision for Murdoch's News
International, according to researchers Enders Analysis.
Stretching the six-day Sun over a full week provides Murdoch
a low-cost replacement for the News of the World, as well as
utilising printing capacity left idle after the paper shut.
The launch gives News International a chance to regain part
of 150 million pounds ($240 million) of annual revenue Enders
estimates the News of the World generated from sales and
advertising.
The Sun's Sunday success will be judged on how much it can
claw back of the News of the World's former circulation.
"I will be very happy at anything substantially over two
million," Murdoch said in a Twitter message.