(Adds details on Franklin Templeton opposition)
LONDON Nov 28 Three top shareholders in
BSkyB will vote against James Murdoch remaining as
chairman of the company at its annual general meeting on
Tuesday, according to newspaper reports.
The Sunday Telegraph said Legal and General (L&G) will vote
against Murdoch and the Sunday Times said Kames Capital has
urged Murdoch to quit, while the Telegraph said in its Monday
edition that U.S. fund manager Franklin Templeton would also
oppose his re-election.
Another investor, the Local Authority Pension Fund Forum
(LAPFF) has recommended its members vote against Murdoch's
re-election.
Officials with Kames Capital, L&G and Franklin Templeton
were not immediately available for comment.
The Sunday Telegraph said while L&G raised no ethical issues
about the way Murdoch operated, its concerns related to his
ability to retain independence following News Corp's
failed bid for the British broadcaster.
The Sunday Times also said Kames Capital will vote against
his re-election because it wants an independent chairman.
Templeton has a 3.2 percent stake in BSkyB, while L&G has
2.9 percent and Kames Capital has 1.6 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
LAPFF, which owns around 1 percent in BSkyB, said in a
statement on its web site it had conducted extensive research
into the phone hacking scandal at News Corp and had also engaged
with BSkyB, leading it to believe that the company would now
benefit from an independent chairman.
Earlier this month, the company's independent directors
unanimously backed James Murdoch as chairman in a letter
addressing shareholders' concerns about his suitability
following the phone-hacking scandal at the News of the World.
