LONDON Oct 5 Elisabeth Murdoch, the second
daughter of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, is to divorce her
husband, public relations executive Matthew Freud, Britain's
Mail on Sunday reported.
The paper said the couple, who have been married for 13
years and have two children, were expected to be granted a
'decree nisi' -- preliminary approval for their divorce -- this
week.
A spokesman for Freud's company and a spokesman for News
Corp declined to comment. A source close to Rupert
Murdoch said that Elisabeth had her father's full love and
support, without commenting further.
Murdoch and Freud were a well-known media couple in Britain,
and were friends with Prime Minister David Cameron and Rebekah
Brooks, the former editor of Murdoch's News of the World tabloid
who was found not guilty of phone-hacking charges in a lengthy
trial this year.
The 46-year-old Elisabeth Murdoch is, like her younger
brothers Lachlan and James, a child of Murdoch's second
marriage, to Anna Murdoch Mann. She sold the successful
television business Shine Group, which she had founded, to News
Corp in 2011.
The Financial Times reported last week that Elisabeth would
step down as the chairman of Shine when it merges with two other
companies.
(Reporting by Kate Holton in London and Mark Hosenball in
Washington; Editing by Kevin Liffey)