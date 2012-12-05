NEW YORK Dec 5 Dame Elisabeth Murdoch, mother
of News Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert
Murdoch, died Wednesday night in her Melbourne home. She was
103.
Murdoch, the matriarch of one of Australia's most prominent
media families, was best known as a philanthropist, serving on
and forming numerous institutes that promoted medical research,
the arts and social welfare.
Her philanthropic work earned her civil honors in both her
native Australia and Britain.
Murdoch, who would have been 104 in January, is survived by
77 direct descendants, including three children Anne Kantor,
Janet Calvert-Jones and Rupert. Her fourth and eldest child,
Helen Handbury, died in 2004.
"Throughout her life, our mother demonstrated the very best
qualities of true public service," Rupert said in a statement
issued by News Limited. "Her energy and personal commitment made
our country a more hopeful place and she will be missed by
many."
Murdoch, 82, remained close to his mother despite leading a
global media empire that required him to split his time between
Australia, Asia, Britain, New York, and Los Angeles, among other
places.
Elisabeth Murdoch married Rupert's father, Keith, in 1928.
Rupert took over News Corp and began his corporate march across
the globe after his father's death in 1952.