LONDON Feb 8 A team of executives and
lawyers set up by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to clean up
journalism practices at his London newspapers has been accused
of putting at risk confidential sources in its dealings with
British police investigators.
Roy Greenslade, a former British editor who writes a blog
for The Guardian, said a source inside News International, the
company which publishes Murdoch's U.K. newspapers, told him the
company's Management and Standards Committee (MSC) had turned
over an email containing a raw news tip to police without first
deleting information identifying the informant.
Another source inside News International confirmed concern
was growing within the company that the MSC, a group of
high-level executives which is overseeing News International
dealings with British police, was "over-cooperating" with
authorities. The source said News International journalists were
concerned that the company was turning over too much information
to official investigators.
A spokesman for the MSC said: "The MSC is absolutely
conscious of the need to protect journalistic sources. That is
the business we are in...The MSC reviews material to ensure that
confidential sources are at all time protected."
News Corp., Murdoch's main U.S. company, set up the MSC last
year in the wake of public and political uproar over allegations
that News International journalists had systematically used
voice mail hacking - illegal under British law - and other
questionable reporting tactics.
The MSC, which is supposed to operate independently of News
International's three remaining British newspapers, is News
Corp's principal liaison with London's Metropolitan Police
Service, also known as Scotland Yard, whose detectives are
conducting three parallel investigations - covering phone
hacking, computer hacking and bribery of police officers - into
alleged questionable practices at U.K. newspapers.
Greenslade made available to Reuters an email he had
received from a source inside News International. In the message
the source, whose identity Greenslade would not disclose,
complained that the MSC "appears to have shovelled out private
information to the police and others during its investigations
into (News International)."
The message goes on to allege that "at least one email"
outlining allegations related to official corruption "containing
the informant's name, email address, phone number and a brief
resume of the story it concerned was passed to the police with
no thought for the person's anonymity."
Greenslade's informant also said that he understood that "in
some of the other cases outstanding the company had simply
handed over documents to the authorities containing details of
sources with little or no thought to their contents.
"As you'll no doubt be aware, there's a great deal of
disquiet inside Wapping about the way the MSC, and its legal
hitmen Linklater, are trampling through the company," the
message concluded.
The message disclosed by Greenslade is likely to heighten
concerns inside News International's headquarters in London's
Wapping district about the company's interactions with police
and about the future of Murdoch's London print properties.
Anxieties among News International journalists grew after
Scotland Yard officers in late January arrested four current and
former senior journalists from The Sun, Murdoch's surviving
tabloid and political flagship in Britain.
The arrests are believed to have been sparked by evidence
turned over to police by the MSC. No charges have yet been filed
against those arrested.
Inside News International, some staffers say they feel
besieged by their owners. Said a company source: "Inside News
International, News Corp is seen as the enemy now. They have
demonstrated no sense of loyalty to their own staff. They have
failed to exercise due diligence... And their response now is to
dump on their own employees. It's a disgrace."
When it set up the MSC, News Corp said the group would root
out the causes of the wrongdoing, cooperate with criminal and
civil investigations, and establish new standards of behavior
that would ensure no such scandal could recur at Murdoch's
remaining British titles: the Sun tabloid, the Times of London
broadsheet and its sister, the Sunday Times.
The MSC operates out of an unimposing set of offices in a
corner of News International's Wapping campus. In an unusual
arrangement, 15 or 20 police investigators are embedded with the
company's own inquiry team.