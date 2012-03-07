* Private firm protecting Murdoch staffer's home
* Accused of fuelling climate of fear
* Sense of outrage among journalists
By Mark Hosenball
March 7 A senior member of the unit Rupert
Murdoch created to clean up reporting practices at his British
newspapers has hired a private security firm for personal
protection, sources close to the company said.
Current and former staffers at Murdoch's News International
in London said the security firm had been hired by Will Lewis, a
former editor of the business pages of Murdoch's London Sunday
Times who later became top editor at the group which owns
Britain's Daily Telegraph.
A key member of the Management and Standards Committee
(MSC), a unit which Murdoch's News Corp created last
year to respond to a growing uproar over phone-hacking and other
activities by his British newspapers, Lewis has been criticized
within the company for fuelling an atmosphere of fear and
paranoia among journalists who still work for Murdoch's three
remaining UK newspapers.
The private security firm is protecting Lewis's home, one
source said. It was unclear whether other MSC members, such as
Simon Greenberg, Lewis's principal associate on the committee,
had also hired private security advisers.
Spokespeople for Murdoch's News Corp in New York and News
International in London declined to comment.
Lewis rejoined the Murdoch organization in 2010 and last
year joined the MSC, which the company created to deal with
growing controversy over allegations of widespread voice mail
hacking by journalists at the News of the World.
Murdoch shut down the Sunday tabloid last summer amid an
uproar over allegations that its journalists had hacked into the
voice mail of a schoolgirl who was kidnapped and murdered.
The MSC's stated mission was to oversee internal
investigations into the company's journalistic practices and to
liaise with outside parties, including police and other
government entities, conducting parallel investigations. It also
will set up new editorial policies and procedures at Murdoch's
UK newspapers to ensure ethical behavior.
Company officials stressed that News Corp had instructed the
MSC to respond to and cooperate with relevant authorities, and
that they believed the committee, and its leaders, including
Lewis, were doing the job the company had asked them to do.
A source close to the MSC added: "Nothing will stop Will
(Lewis) and Simon (Greenberg) from carrying out the work of the
Management and Standards Committee."
In recent weeks, the MSC provided key evidence which led
police assigned to Operation Elveden, a Scotland Yard team
investigating alleged questionable payments to public officials,
to conduct a series of raids and high-level arrests directed
against journalists from The Sun, Murdoch's daily British
tabloid.
Top Sun editors and journalists, including John Kay, who
served as the paper's chief reporter, were among those arrested
on suspicion of corruption and aiding or abetting misconduct in
a public office. No criminal charges have been filed.
Key evidence which the MSC has turned over to Operation
Elveden and two other police teams includes material extracted
from a cache of 300 million emails. The MSC assembled the emails
from data which some company officials allegedly attempted to
delete.
In the wake of the latest arrests at The Sun, sources inside
Murdoch's publishing campus at Wapping, East London, said that a
sense of outrage and dismay had grown among company journalists.
Earlier this week, it was reported that two Sun journalists
who had been arrested in connection with Operation Elveden had
attempted suicide. One incident allegedly took place on Monday.
A source inside the company said that in the wake of the
arrests and the growing rank and file distrust of the MSC and
company's management and owners, there was "no doubt that a
number of people in the company are suffering serious mental
issues."
The source said journalists are concerned that nobody will
want to work at the company if they believe their sources are
going to be exposed and handed over to the authorities.
In a blog item posted on Wednesday, Neville Thurlbeck, a
former chief reporter for the News of the World, identified the
security firm which Lewis hired as a company specializing in
sophisticated close-circuit TV and alarm systems. Thurlbeck was
arrested last year in connection with the Scotland Yard
investigation of phone hacking, but has not been charged and has
denied wrongdoing.