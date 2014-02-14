* Company could just sell 30 pct of Malaysian business
* Murphy set to join other U.S. firms in scaling back from
Asia
* Brightoil has held talks with Anadarko and Newfield over
China assets
(Adds analyst comment, valuations of Newfield sale)
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Feb 14 Murphy Oil Corp is
considering selling some of its Asian oil and gas assets in a
deal that could fetch up to $3 billion, sources said, as it
looks to scale down in the region like some other U.S. energy
companies.
Energy majors from BP to Shell have faced
pressure from shareholders to control spending and return spare
cash amid concerns over the impact of rising costs and the
returns available if oil prices drop.
Murphy's planned sale comes after Newfield Exploration Co
and Hess Corp sold their Southeast Asia
operations, partly to address share price underperformance. The
move has been prompted in part by the strong demand generated
for the Newfield and Hess auctions last year, the sources, who
had knowledge of the plan, said.
The advent of "fracking" shale formations is leading to a
boom in U.S. crude production which is expected to approach
historic highs by the turn of the decade to levels that would
have been unforeseen just a few years ago.
"There is a possibility that these smaller producers are
looking at their U.S. home market and see good prospects with
the development we are seeing of tight oil," said Victor Shum,
vice-president of energy consultancy IHS Energy Insight,
referring to the shale boom.
"That could be one factor driving them out of the Asian
market, back to their home market. We are not seeing that as a
trend as yet, but this could be the beginning as companies
always evaluate their business options and portfolios," Shum
added.
EARLY STAGES
Murphy's potential sale process, however, was still in the
early stages and it could, in the end, decide not to sell, the
sources said.
The Arkansas-based company has interests in oil and gas
fields in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei and Australia.
Malaysia is the biggest of Murphy's Asian portfolios, and
accounted for more than 45 percent of its total 2012 net
production, according to the company's website
(www.murphyoilcorp.com).
As on Dec. 31, 2012, the company had majority interests in
six separate production contracts in Malaysia, covering
approximately 2.79 million gross acres, and held interests in
four exploration licences in Indonesia over a total of 3.381
million gross acres, according to the website.
The planned sale is driven less by share price
underperformance and more by the desire to monetise part of the
business at the valuation secured by Newfield, the sources said.
In October, Newfield sold its Malaysian assets for $898
million, which translates into $59.87/barrell for 15 million
barrels of proved reserves.
One of the deal structures being discussed was to sell just
30 percent of the Malaysian operations, one of the sources said.
A Murphy spokesman did not immediately reply to an email and
return a call to his office seeking comment. The sources
declined to be identified as the company's plans are
confidential.
ASIAN INTEREST
Murphy, which has a $10.7 billion market value, is working
with a U.S.-based consultant who has informally reached out to
potential buyers, including some sovereign wealth funds in the
Middle East and Asian energy companies, which are relishing the
opportunity to expand in their region.
Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd is one such
company that has been keen to buy upstream assets for years.
The Hong Kong-listed oil trader and shipping firm has held
talks with U.S. oil companies Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and Newfield to buy their China operations, sources said.
Trading in Brightoil's shares has been suspended since Feb.
11 pending an announcement of a "very substantial acquisition".
(Additional reporting by Charlie Zhu in HONG KONG and Jane Xie
and Manash Goswami SINGAPORE; Editing by Michael Flaherty, Miral
Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)