BRIEF-Mercialys Q1 rental revenues up by 1.4 pct to 46.2 million euros
* Q1 rental revenues up +1.4 percent to 46.2 million euros ($49.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 30 U.S. oil company Murphy Oil Corp said it would sell 30 percent of its oil and gas assets in Malaysia for $2 billion in cash to Indonesian state-oil company Pertamina as it cuts overseas holdings to focus on an improving home market.
The transaction is subject to the approval of Malaysia's state-owned oil and gas company, Petronas, Murphy Oil said in a statement.
Reuters reported earlier this year that Arkansas-based Murphy Oil, which has interests in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei and Australia, was seeking buyers for its Malaysian assets. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the scandal.