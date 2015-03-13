March 13 Puma Energy has bought the Milford Haven oil refinery in Wales and the other UK assests of Murphy Oil Corporation, Puma said in a statement on Friday.

Puma Energy, which is part-owned by Swiss-based commodity trading giant Trafigura and Angola's national oil company, said it would buy the Milford Haven facility and Murphy's UK subsidiary Murco's three inland terminals. (Reporting by David Sheppard; editing by Susan Thomas)