LONDON Aug 11 Murphy Petroleum's
British subsidiary Murco has signed an agreement to sell its
retail assets to unlisted UK firm Motor Fuel Group, less than
two weeks after Murphy announced the sale of its Welsh refinery.
"Murphy is pleased to announce the signing of this
agreement, following closely the signing of the agreement last
week for the sale of the Milford Haven refinery," the company
said in a statement.
The deal is expected to close no later than Sept. 30, it
added.
U.S. entrepreneur Gary Klesch bought Murco's Milford Haven
refinery on July 31.
