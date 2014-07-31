BRIEF-Abbey Mortgage Bank posts Q1 pre-tax profit of 19.9 mln naira
* Q1 profit before tax of 19.9 million naira versus 9.6 million naira year ago
July 31 Murphy Oil Corp :
* Murco Petroleum Ltd, has signed an agreement to sell its Milford Haven refinery and terminal assets to Klesch Refinery
* Pending regulatory approval and subject to other material conditions, this transaction is scheduled to close no later than October 31, 2014
* Separate transaction for sale of Murco's UK Retail business is at an advanced stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net interest income 51.6 million naira versus 33.3 million naira year ago