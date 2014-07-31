July 31 Murphy Oil Corp :

* Murco Petroleum Ltd, has signed an agreement to sell its Milford Haven refinery and terminal assets to Klesch Refinery

* Pending regulatory approval and subject to other material conditions, this transaction is scheduled to close no later than October 31, 2014

* Separate transaction for sale of Murco's UK Retail business is at an advanced stage