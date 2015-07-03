* Rise contrasts with falling market
* Performance bodes well for Costa Group IPO
* China demand supports agribusiness stocks
(Recasts, updates prices, adds IPO market context)
SYDNEY, July 3 Shares in Australia's largest
dairy producer, Murray Goulburn, rose as much as 8 percent above
their issue price on Friday, a bright spot in an otherwise bleak
IPO market and a positive sign for another large agribusiness
listing this month.
Shares in Murray Goulburn's MG Unit Trust first
traded at A$2.18 before climbing as high as A$2.28 in afternoon
trading, compared with an initial public offering (IPO) price of
A$2.10. The broader market fell 2 percent.
The strong performance will come as a relief to the firm. It
had to price the shares at the bottom of a target range of
A$2.10 and A$3.20 during a week of widespread investor
uncertainty over the impact of Greece's sovereign debt crisis.
The strong debut also suggests sentiment toward Australian
agricultural stocks remains positive in a climate of volatile
equity markets because of expectations of booming export demand
from China's fast-growing middle class. Australia's largest
fruit and vegetable producer, Costa Group, lists on July 24.
Murray Goulburn earlier said the IPO raised A$439 million
($333.33 million), giving it a market capitalisation of A$1.2
billion.
The IPO is among the better-performing listings so far this
year in Australia, where the total amount raised in listings
fell nearly two-thirds in the six months to June 30, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares in the company behind Australia's biggest listing so
far in 2015, accounting software maker MYOB Ltd, are
trading 5.4 percent below their issue price.
($1 = 1.3170 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk and
Christopher Cushing)