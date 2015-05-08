SYDNEY May 8 Murray Goulburn will proceed with
its A$500 million ($400 million) public listing after members of
the cooperative voted to approve the move on Friday, Australia's
largest dairy producer said.
"The strength of today's vote demonstrates that (Murray
Goulburn) shareholders see the growth that lies ahead for dairy
foods," said Philip Tracy, chairman of the Murray Goulburn,
which accounts for nearly half of dairy output in the world's
No.4 producer. Over 90 percent of members voted for the plan.
Murray Goulburn would keep its co-operative structure but
would allow external investors to buy non-voting shares via a
unit trust listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.
The fund-raising will test investor appetite for a sector
that expects strong long-term growth as Asia develops a taste
for dairy products, but which has been battling prices near
six-year lows due to Russian import bans and as Europe
deregulates its milk industry.
Murray Goulburn is betting it can capitalise on Asian demand
for high-value dairy beverages and cheese products.
"Global demand for dairy foods continues to grow,
particularly in Asia. All global dairy companies are racing to
capture a share of these growth opportunities and in this
context, (Murray Goulburn) does not have a moment to waste,"
said Gary Helou, the firm's managing director.
But some investors are concerned the structure of the unit
listing will pit investor interests against those of farmers,
who have been promised higher farmgate prices.
($1 = 1.2682 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)