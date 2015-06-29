SYDNEY, June 29 An IPO by Murray Goulburn, Australian's biggest dairy producer, looks set to draw institutional investors only to the lower end of its bookbuilding range, as they are put off by the lack of voting rights in the issue, bankers familiar with the matter said.

But retail and overseas investors seem keen on the deal which seeks to raise up to A$500 million ($380 million), attracted by a projected yield of between 5.6 percent and 7.4 percent, the bankers added.

Murray Goulburn plans to keep its co-operative structure for farmers but will allow external investors to buy non-voting shares via a unit trust that is due to list on the Australian Securities Exchange on July 10.

"Institutional investors are wanting a discount because of the structure of the deal, (there) being no voting rights," one banker said. The bankers declined to be identified as the bookbuilding process is confidential.

The deal is being marketed in a range of A$2.10 to A$3.20 per share. Bookbuilding is due to end on June 30.

Investors have also been deterred by the planned allocation of dividends, which analysts say favours cooperative farmer members.

Murray Goulburn has said that when milk prices are lower, a greater percentage of profits will be allocated to farmers, while unit investors will earn greater dividends when prices are higher.

At present, international milk prices are trading at six-year lows, making it more likely that a greater percentage of profits will go to farmers.

Murray Goulburn intends to use the capital raised for expansion, hoping to cater to an expected increase in demand from Asia.

