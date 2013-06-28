BRIEF-Rank Progress FY net result turns to profit of 15.3 mln zlotys YoY
* FY 2016 net profit 15.3 million zlotys ($3.88 million) versus loss of 50.8 million zlotys year ago
JOHANNESBURG, June 28 South African builder Murray & Roberts said on Friday it would sell most of its construction product businesses to private equity investors for 1.3 billion rand ($130 million) to help it pay down debt.
Murray & Roberts said in a statement it is selling its Much Asphalt business to a group of investors led by private equity firm Capitalworks.
It will also sell its Ocon Brick, Technicrete and Rocla units to a group including Capitalworks and RMB Ventures, a private equity arm of FirstRand, South Africa's second-largest bank.
The sales represent the majority of Murray & Roberts construction products businesses, which include suppliers of asphalt, concrete products and clay bricks.
Shares of Murray & Roberts, one of South Africa's largest builders by market value, jumped 3.3 percent to 24.80 rand, outpacing a 1 percent rise in the broad All-share index . ($1 = 9.9563 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
LONDON, March 31 Yields on South Africa's dollar-denominated sovereign debt rose across the curve on Friday after President Jacob Zuma sacked respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan following days of speculation.