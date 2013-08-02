Aug 2 Sports nutrition beverage company
CytoSport, the parent of Muscle Milk, is considering an initial
public offering later this year, two sources with knowledge of
the matter said on Friday.
The Benicia, California-based company, backed by private
equity firm TSG Partners, has hired Credit Suisse AG to lead a
potential IPO that could come in the fourth quarter of this
year, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Credit Suisse declined to comment. TSG and CytoSport could
not be reached immediately for comment.
Founded in 1998 by father-and-son duo Greg and Mike Pickett,
the company sells protein-enhanced powders, shakes and bars. Its
Muscle Milk product is endorsed by star athletes including NBA
player Tyson Chandler, NFL player Clay Matthews and Major League
Baseball player Ian Kinsler.
In June, Muscle Milk dropped an endorsement deal with New
England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez amid an investigation
into the death of one of his acquaintances. Hernandez was
charged with murder on June 26.
CytoSport is pursuing an IPO in a robust market for
consumer-related floats, particularly involving companies with
ties to the fast-growing health food industry.
Organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market LLC saw shares
more than double during the company's public offering on
Thursday.
Shares of high-end grocery chain Fairway Group Holdings Corp
have also soared 90 percent since the company's IPO in
April.
CytoSport in 2010 launched a sales process that failed to
yield a buyer.