CROPREDY, England Aug 12 10cc, the pop-rock
band that produced hits such as "I'm Not In Love", "Rubber
Bullets" and "The Wall Street Shuffle" in the 1970s, is still
bringing fans to their feet with its against-the-grain lyrics
about the darker side of life.
But don't expect new songs any time soon.
Co-founder Graham Gouldman, who has been on the road with a
most of the current version of the band since 1999, is acutely
aware that the lineup on stage now is not the original band that
penned its most popular tracks.
Although it has two members who joined 10cc in the 1970s, it
is not enough for Gouldman to consider going into the studio to
put together an album of new songs.
It would not be "moral", Gouldman told Reuters, given that
his main co-authors with 10cc are not there.
"We are very transparent about this Mark 3 10cc and who is
in it," he said. "I draw the line at recording new material
under 10cc. It's mainly a gut feeling that it's wrong to do
that."
Gouldman, however, is happy to work with his old and new
colleagues at events such as last week's Fairport's Cropredy
Convention, a festival in England's rural Oxfordshire that mixes
the old with the new, and at which 10cc headlined.
"I am here to bring the music of 10cc to people," he said,
before taking the stage for a performance that for many present
was as nostalgic as it was slick.
DARKER SIDE OF POP
10cc's music is more complex than its pop-rock genre might
suggest. Harmonies constantly change and rhythms switch
throughout. But it is the lyrics that are often the standout:
they are thoughtful, at times almost subversive.
Many of the young men with flowered shirts and flared
trousers or women in short skirts and platform heels back in the
'70s might have missed the fact that they were dancing to songs
about the shadowy side of human nature.
"The Wall Street Shuffle", for example, is all about
unfettered capitalist greed. "Rubber Bullets" is about police
brutality. "The Second Sitting for the Last Supper" is about the
disconnect between the real world and the one promised by Jesus.
Even the big "slow dance" number "I'm Not In Love" is about
a macho kid who can't accept that he is smitten. He says he only
keeps his girl's picture on the wall to hide a stain.
Gouldman says the years have done little to water down the
lyrics.
He said people still relate to songs like "The Wall Street
Shuffle", a title that came to the band as it drove through New
York's financial district decades ago.
"How often do we get stories about greed and banks? The
subject is eternal."
